Victim, gunman dead after shooting at UAB Hospital-Highlands

Two people - a victim and the shooter - are dead Wednesday evening after a man shot two employees at UAB Hospital-Highlands on 11th Avenue South in Birmingham.

Police confirm a currently unidentified man shot two people on the second floor of the hospital in Birmingham just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. Afterward, the shooter turned the gun on himself.

Lt. Peter Williston confirmed just before 10 p.m. one of the two victims shot by the gunman died. He said the other victim is in 'stable' condition.

Campus officials say a campus alert was issued shortly thereafter urging students and staff to shelter in place, but that order was lifted around 7:45 p.m.

We're told the situation has been 'contained' but the investigation continues.

The active shooter situation at UAB Highlands is over, and UAB Police have issued an all clear. Shooter has been subdued. Updates to follow. — UAB (@UABNews) March 15, 2018

Authorities with UAB confirm that all surgeries at the Highlands campus scheduled for Thursday have been canceled after this incident.

All UAB Highlands Hospital surgeries scheduled for tomorrow are canceled. All other hospital operations will operate under regular business hours. — UAB (@UABNews) March 15, 2018

