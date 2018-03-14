Victim, gunman dead after shooting at UAB Hospital-Highlands

On Wednesday night, UAB tweeted out that all UAB Highlands Hospital surgeries scheduled for Thursday are cancelled. They add that all other hospital operations will operate under regular business hours.More >>
Two people - a victim and the shooter - are dead Wednesday evening after a man shot two employees at UAB Highlands Hospital on 11th Avenue South in Birmingham.More >>
The forecast will be clear and cold again Wednesday night with overnight lows around 30. The pattern continues to be dry through at least Friday morning. Once again, we can expect some patchy frost.More >>
The Alabama legislature are considering a bill today that could drastically change the outlook for people who suffer traumatic brain injuries.More >>
The Birmingham Bulls are close to clinching a spot in the Southern Professional Hockey League. On Wednesday, they had some extra support, coming from hundreds of special visitors cheering them on at practice.More >>
