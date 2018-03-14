Police identify shooting victims at UAB Highlands Hospital

Birmingham Police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.

Nancy Swift, 63, was a nursing supervisor. She was shot and killed. The other shooting victim, Tim Isley, is in the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Birmingham police have identified the suspect as a 32-year-old black male. However, they are not releasing his name right now.

The shooting took place in an office space.

Metal detectors were in use at the time of the shooting, according to UAB Senior Vice President Anthony Patterson.

Police confirm the man shot Swift and Isley on the second floor of the hospital in Birmingham just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. Afterward, the shooter turned the gun on himself.

Campus officials say a campus alert was issued shortly thereafter urging students and staff to shelter in place, but that order was lifted around 7:45 p.m.

We're told the situation has been 'contained' but the investigation continues.

The active shooter situation at UAB Highlands is over, and UAB Police have issued an all clear. Shooter has been subdued. Updates to follow. — UAB (@UABNews) March 15, 2018

Authorities with UAB confirm that all surgeries at the Highlands campus scheduled for Thursday have been canceled after this incident.

All UAB Highlands Hospital surgeries scheduled for tomorrow are canceled. All other hospital operations will operate under regular business hours. — UAB (@UABNews) March 15, 2018

