Gunman shoots 2 employees at UAB Highlands Hospital before turning gun on self

Police confirm two people were shot Wednesday evening on the second floor of UAB Highlands Hospital in Birmingham before the shooter turned the gun on himself.

Lt. Peter Williston confirmed the gunman is dead.

The incident happened around or just after 7 p.m. Wednesday at the hospital located at 1201 11th Avenue South in Birmingham.

Officials tell us the gunman shot two employees of the hospital on the second floor before shooting himself. There are no details yet on the severity of injuries, including the two employees or the shooter.

Campus officials say a campus alert was issued shortly thereafter urging students and staff to shelter in place, but that order was lifted around 7:45 p.m.

We're told the situation has been 'contained' but the investigation continues.

The active shooter situation at UAB Highlands is over, and UAB Police have issued an all clear. Shooter has been subdued. Updates to follow. — UAB (@UABNews) March 15, 2018

Authorities with UAB confirm that all surgeries at the Highlands campus scheduled for Thursday have been canceled after this incident.

All UAB Highlands Hospital surgeries scheduled for tomorrow are canceled. All other hospital operations will operate under regular business hours. — UAB (@UABNews) March 15, 2018

