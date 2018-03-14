Gunman shoots 2 employees at UAB Highlands Hospital before turning gun on self

Police confirm two people were shot Wednesday evening on the second floor of UAB Highlands Hospital in Birmingham before the shooter turned the gun on himself.More >>
The Alabama legislature are considering a bill today that could drastically change the outlook for people who suffer traumatic brain injuries.More >>
The Birmingham Bulls are close to clinching a spot in the Southern Professional Hockey League. On Wednesday, they had some extra support, coming from hundreds of special visitors cheering them on at practice.More >>
In Alabama, at least six bills have been introduced in the month since the shooting.More >>
Students at Huffman High School joined thousands of other kids and teens in the national school walkout on Wednesday.More >>
