Birmingham Bulls get special visitors at practice

The Birmingham Bulls are close to clinching a spot in the Southern Professional Hockey League. On Wednesday, they had some extra support, coming from hundreds of special visitors cheering them on at practice.

More than 500 special needs students from Jefferson County Schools took a field trip to the Pelham Civic Complex to watch the Bulls practice. Students ranged from elementary to high school ages.

“It’s a lot of fun to be here and watch them,” said Hueytown High School senior Cole Lanier.

“Typically we don’t have anyone in the stands for practices so today to come out and see everyone smiling and cheering us on was a pretty special feeling. I know they got a lot out of it and I know we did too,” said Bulls center Graham Yeo.

This is the first time Jefferson County Schools has taken a field trip to see the Bulls practice in over a decade. Students had the opportunity to get autographs, take pictures and walk out on the ice with the players.

“They love it, they absolutely love it. They love all the attention from the players, they love watching it, they love everything about it,” said Jefferson County Schools Special Needs Coordinator Treva Artimisi.

“At the end of the day, the Bulls are here for the community and to have these kids come out with a smile on their faces, it really gives us energy,” said Bulls head coach Jamey Hicks.

The Bulls will face Evansville away on Friday before returning home Saturday to host Roanoke.

