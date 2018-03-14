Huffman High students participate in national school walkout

Students at Huffman High School joined thousands of other kids and teens in the national school walkout on Wednesday.

It comes one week to the day after a tragic shooting at the school killed 17-year-old Courtlin Arrington.

"We were out there for the Florida victims as many other schools were. But we were also out there for one of our own and I think that was the hardest part,” said Huffman senior DeCarlos Bates.

It's obviously personal for Bates and several other students who walked out of class and gathered at the flag pole to not only protest gun violence but also to remember the tragedy at Huffman High.

"Seeing something like that happen on TV is one thing, and your heart goes out, but it really opens up your eyes when it happens close to home,” said Bates.

Students at Huffman walked out for 18 minutes, instead of 17 minutes like other schools. One minute was for each Parkland victim, and one minute was for Arrington.

"We are moving forward by honoring Courtlin every chance we get. We had a balloon release for Courtlin on Monday. And that's how we will get through this by sticking together, coming together," said Bates.

