Florida school shooting sparks numerous gun law changes, proposals in past month

Students in Parkland, Fla. were somber Wednesday as they participated in the national school walkout.

This is where that mass shooting took place a month ago, and where students emerged calling on lawmakers to change gun laws.

State lawmakers heard and heeded their voices.

Last Friday, Governor Rick Scott signed into law the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act. The law raises the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21, extends the waiting period to three days and allows some teachers to be armed. The NRA has filed since filed suit against Florida.

Last Sunday, President Donald Trump announced proposals to provide firearms training to some teachers, improve background checks for those buying guns and establishing a commission that will recommend policies for school violence prevention.

However, Trump's proposal did not include raising the minimum age of purchase -- a measure he said he would support shortly after the Parkland massacre.

In Alabama, at least six bills have been introduced in the month since the shooting.

Birmingham Representative Juandalyn Givan proposes raising the minimum age of purchase from 18 to 21. Guntersville Representative Will Ainsworth wants teachers to be armed.

Other bills include banning the sale of all semiautomatic guns and making it a crime for students to bring guns on campus, regardless of their intent.

The most recent bill here in Alabama comes from Representative Merika Coleman. She introduced it after Huffman High senior, Courtlin Arrington, was killed one week ago today. That bill calls for allowing courts to issue an order to prevent someone from buying a gun if they are deemed a risk to themselves or others.

