VIDEO: Miss State softball player from Alabama stares down cancer

She giggles at a Mississippi State teammate as she steps into the batting cage. She then sets her stance and swings hard, showing the grit and determination she has had since December of 2015. Miss State freshman outfielder and Brantley native Alex Wilcox stays busy juggling sports, classes, and, yes, chemotherapy treatments at UAB. The high school legend from Brantley High School is fighting the fight, over two years after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

If you know high school softball in Alabama, you know the name Alex Wilcox. As a high school freshman, Wilcox was named the Class 1A Pitcher of the Year, and it was just the beginning. Wilcox led Brantley to three straight state championships, and tossing the ball was not her only strength. Over her prep career she hit 50 homeruns, which stands seventh in the history of Alabama high school softball.

In December 2015 came the gut wrenching news: Alex was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Alex has fought through the illness with strength and purpose, and her hard work resulted in her landing on the Miss State softball team even as she continued her battle.

Playing outfield as a Miss State freshman, Alex is currently going to class in Starkville while visiting UAB every three weeks for chemotherapy treatments. She fights fatigue, but faces her plight like a champ. On Tuesday night, the Bulldogs won their game at Samford 11-1 as Alex went 1-for-3 as the team’s designated hitter. She talked with us as the Bulldogs took in batting practice before the game.

All of our best to Alex, her parents Shaun and LeAnn and the entire Miss State softball family.