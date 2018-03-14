Family asking for help finding Walker County man

Multiple sources confirm an active shooter situation at UAB Highlands Hospital in Birmingham.More >>
The Birmingham Bulls are close to clinching a spot in the Southern Professional Hockey League. On Wednesday, they had some extra support, coming from hundreds of special visitors cheering them on at practice.
In Alabama, at least six bills have been introduced in the month since the shooting.
Students at Huffman High School joined thousands of other kids and teens in the national school walkout on Wednesday.
Spring Break is quickly approaching and now is the perfect time to get out and explore the Birmingham area.
