Family asking for help finding Walker County man

A Walker County family is reaching for help to locate a loved one.

"When I go to bed at night I'm going to lay in a warm bed and my son is out in a ditch," Bonnie Hill said.

Hill has no idea what happened to her 24-year-old son Denton Hill. He lived with his grandmother on Levels Road in Empire. Denton was last seen on February 23 across the street at a wooden shed.

"He was out there hanging with friends and from what we have been told some guys picked him up and that is the last anybody has seen or heard from him," Hill said.

The family got worried and searched for Denton, putting up flyers around the area. They later filed a missing person's report with the Sumiton Police Department.

"Denton is my baby. He is my oldest. He has a daughter. He has mother. He has a grandmother. He has sisters and brothers," Hill said.

Hill says not knowing has taken a toll on the family. She says can barely sleep an hour at night.

Another search effort will be launched Saturday. It started at the Empire Volunteer Fire Department.

The Hill family is convinced someone knows something about the Denton’s disappearance.

"We want him back -- dead or alive. We want him back. People out there have information, we know they do," Hill said.

Hill said anyone with information can contact the Sumiton Police Department at 205-648-3261, or if they don't want to remain anonymous they can call her 205-305-7966.

Hill said the only thing her daughter wants for her upcoming 11th birthday is for her brother to come home.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.