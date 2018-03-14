Cordova PD schedules dementia, Alzheimer's training

Senior advocates are working with the Cordova Police Department to provide more training on handling cases of dementia and those suffering with Alzheimer disease.

A growing number of seniors have to deal with dementia or Alzheimer's. When first responders arrive on the scene it could be a tricky situation.

"Some of these situations could be dangerous if they are sick and they are not in their right mind and be a harm to themselves and possibly a harm to others," Director of the Cordova Senior Center Jamie Colvert said.

That's why a training program will be offered at Cordova City Hall on March 23. It will be for the Cordova Police Department and other first responders on how to handle these situations.

"Is there an elderly person? Are there medications on the counter nearby? Are they wearing a band?" Colvert said.

The Middle Alabama Area Agency on Agency will help provide this training. It will be the first for the Cordova Police Department. The department wants to assure family members they are doing all they can to protect their relatives.

Colvert had a grandfather who suffered from dementia and caused a disturbance a where law enforcement had to be called. Her grandfather was arrested, but later released without charges.

"When you come up on the scene. The adrenaline is rushing and you want to jump in and you want it help and you want to control the situation," Colvert said.

But, Colvert said proper training will make it safer for everyone.

