National School Walkout: What marching can mean for a student

March 14, 2018 students across the country took part in a National School Walkout. We spoke with Dr. Joshua Klapow, UAB clinical psychologist, on what a decision to walk out can mean to a child.

"When we think about these kids marching, as adults we often think it is a simple decision. You either do or you don't. It is either right or it is wrong," says Klapow. "But there are so many factors that play into the decision about whether they are going to step out or not."

Dr. Klapow says he thinks it is important that we think about how complex it is for any given child.

"For example, depending on the school itself and what the repercussions are from the school, so whether students or permitted or not, whether they will be punished or not, whether they will miss an assignments or not, that will weight into it," says Dr. Klapow. "Then you can take it down to another level. What class are they in and will they be missing something in a particular class?"

He says then you can add in how many kids are also going to march. Not only teens, but all of us, are often swayed by who else is doing it and if they are going to stand out.

Another factor he says is more of a personal factor. What does marching mean and not to the child's parents or the child's school but what does it mean to the child. He says the last factor is what does the child know about what his or her parents or school feels about the marching.

"When you put all of that together, that is really what determines whether a child is going to march or not," adds Dr. Klapow.

He says it is not as simple as their convictions only. He says teen are making the decision to march on all of these levels.

