On Your Side Investigation: Brain Trauma Injuries - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

On Your Side Investigation: Brain Trauma Injuries

Source: WBRC video Source: WBRC video
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

The Alabama legislature are considering a bill today that could drastically change the outlook for people who suffer traumatic brain injuries.

A non-profit organization, Alabama Head Injury Foundation, helps more than 3,000 people recover from TBI's every year. However, the group's major source of funding -- court fees from people who commit crimes -- is running out fast.

For many families living with traumatic brain injuries, their lives changed without warning and without any kind of preparation for the road to recovery.

"Your life is on one course and two hours later, you're in a whole different world,” said Suzanne Davidson, whose daughter Katie sustained a TBI nearly seven years ago. “Most people don't have a clue where to start and that's where the Head Injury Foundation comes in."

Tonight at 6 p.m., meet one courageous family battling back from a head injury and learn about the legislative loophole that could leave Alabama families without an ally when they need one the most.

WBRC Investigator Bree Sison contributed to this report. She also serves as a board member for the Alabama Head Injury Foundation.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • VIDEO: Miss State softball player from Alabama stares down cancer

    VIDEO: Miss State softball player from Alabama stares down cancer

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 6:22 PM EDT2018-03-14 22:22:06 GMT
    (Source: WBRC Video)(Source: WBRC Video)
    (Source: WBRC Video)(Source: WBRC Video)

    If you know high school softball in Alabama, you know the name Alex Wilcox.

    More >>

    If you know high school softball in Alabama, you know the name Alex Wilcox.

    More >>

  • On Your Side Investigation: Brain Trauma Injuries

    On Your Side Investigation: Brain Trauma Injuries

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-03-14 21:25:12 GMT
    Source: WBRC videoSource: WBRC video
    Source: WBRC videoSource: WBRC video

    The Alabama legislature are considering a bill today that could drastically change the outlook for people who suffer traumatic brain injuries.

    More >>

    The Alabama legislature are considering a bill today that could drastically change the outlook for people who suffer traumatic brain injuries.

    More >>

  • 20 things to do in the Birmingham area during spring break

    20 things to do in the Birmingham area during spring break

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-03-14 20:53:38 GMT
    Source: TripAdvisorSource: TripAdvisor

    Spring Break is quickly approaching and now is the perfect time to get out and explore the Birmingham area. We have compiled a list of 20 things to do, including a number of free and educational activities. Alabama Sports Hall of Fame The Alabama Sports Hall of fame opened on Aug. 14, 1967. There is over 5,000 sports artifacts displayed in the 33,000 square foot building! Fun fact: Within ESPN’s list of the "Top 100 Athletes of the Centur...

    More >>

    Spring Break is quickly approaching and now is the perfect time to get out and explore the Birmingham area. We have compiled a list of 20 things to do, including a number of free and educational activities. Alabama Sports Hall of Fame The Alabama Sports Hall of fame opened on Aug. 14, 1967. There is over 5,000 sports artifacts displayed in the 33,000 square foot building! Fun fact: Within ESPN’s list of the "Top 100 Athletes of the Centur...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly