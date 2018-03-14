On Your Side Investigation: Brain Trauma Injuries

If you know high school softball in Alabama, you know the name Alex Wilcox.More >>
The Alabama legislature are considering a bill today that could drastically change the outlook for people who suffer traumatic brain injuries.More >>
Spring Break is quickly approaching and now is the perfect time to get out and explore the Birmingham area. We have compiled a list of 20 things to do, including a number of free and educational activities. Alabama Sports Hall of Fame The Alabama Sports Hall of fame opened on Aug. 14, 1967. There is over 5,000 sports artifacts displayed in the 33,000 square foot building! Fun fact: Within ESPN’s list of the "Top 100 Athletes of the Centur...More >>
The forecast will be clear and cold again tonight with overnight lows around 30.More >>
