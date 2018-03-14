On Your Side Investigation: Brain Trauma Injuries

The Alabama legislature are considering a bill today that could drastically change the outlook for people who suffer traumatic brain injuries.

A non-profit organization, Alabama Head Injury Foundation, helps more than 3,000 people recover from TBI's every year. However, the group's major source of funding -- court fees from people who commit crimes -- is running out fast.

For many families living with traumatic brain injuries, their lives changed without warning and without any kind of preparation for the road to recovery.

"Your life is on one course and two hours later, you're in a whole different world,” said Suzanne Davidson, whose daughter Katie sustained a TBI nearly seven years ago. “Most people don't have a clue where to start and that's where the Head Injury Foundation comes in."

Tonight at 6 p.m., meet one courageous family battling back from a head injury and learn about the legislative loophole that could leave Alabama families without an ally when they need one the most.



WBRC Investigator Bree Sison contributed to this report. She also serves as a board member for the Alabama Head Injury Foundation.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.