New concession items announced for 2018 Birmingham Barons games

Birmingham Barons games will have new concessions food and beverage items for the 2018 season.

Two main additions, the Barons and Parkview Catering, announced are Chicken & Waffles and Irish Nachos.

The Chicken & Waffles are an ode to the city's rich Southern culture. The entrée includes two mini waffles as sandwich buns with a boneless fried chicken cutlet drizzled with sweet maple syrup.

The Irish Nachos are a boat of French fries topped with pulled pork, hot melted cheese, bourbon sauce and chives.

The Chicken & Waffles are available in the Magic City Grill food court, located down the 1st baseline. The Irish Nachos will be available at every concession stand.

Also new this year is Gold Peak Tea. It comes in green tea, peach tea and sweet tea.

For adult fans, the Barons will serve Arnold Palmer Spiked. This half tea/half lemonade classic includes alcohol in the 24-ounce can. Two new beers will also be available: 2 Hats and Peroni. Peroni is an Italian pale lager, while 2 Hats has light beer in lime and pineapple flavors.

The Switchyard on 14th debuted wings last year, but spicy buffalo and smokehouse honey flavors are being added to the list this spring.

Parkview Catering is the official in-house food service provider of Regions Field and the Birmingham Barons. Along with concession food, the company provides premium catering services to the luxury suites and party areas nightly at Barons games.

The Barons' home opener is scheduled for April 11 at 7:05 p.m. at Regions Field.

