FIRST ALERT Update: Freezing temperatures expected tonight

The weather has been gorgeous across Alabama this afternoon with highs in the mid-50s. The forecast will be clear and cold again tonight with overnight lows around 30. The pattern continues to be dry through at least Friday morning. Once again, we can expect some patchy frost. More sunshine is in the forecast on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. We are expecting a warming trend over the next few days with highs closer to normal Spring temperatures. Friday morning will be dry with rain chances climbing during the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to climb to around 70 by 3 p.m. Friday. Widespread rain and even a few thunderstorms are possible Friday night with lows in the mid-50s.

FIRST ALERT: Rain and thunderstorm chances will remain high on Saturday, especially the first part of the day. No severe weather is expected with highs in the lower 70s. We'll continue to see a few spotty showers Saturday night. Sunday looks like a drier day with temperatures in the upper 60s. We will likely see some sunshine on Sunday. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast for Sunday evening.

We're watching Monday for the possibility of a few strong thunderstorms. Highs will reach the lower 70s. The best chances for thunderstorm coverage is after 3 p.m. and through the evening. Expect overnight lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Wednesday will remain sunny.

