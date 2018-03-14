Jaden and Searra

Searra, born December 2005, enjoys school and makes A’s and B’s. Searra’s teacher says that she is very helpful in the classroom. Searra is involved in gymnastics. She likes to dance and enjoys music. She is a very friendly child who loves to meet new people. She enjoys trying new activities. She takes pride in her appearance and likes to look her best. Searra wants to be a dentist when she grows up. She loves to eat sweets.

Jaden, born August 2004 enjoys extra-curricular activities, such as basketball and football. Jaden loves the outdoors. He also enjoys swimming and attending camps. He is an outgoing individual and loves to meet new people. Jaden is currently on grade level in school. Jaden likes school and is respectful towards his teachers and other adults. His teachers say that Jaden is well liked by students and his teachers. He has nice manners and will respond with positive and polite words. He loves to be a helper in the classroom. Jaden loves to smile.

Jaden & Searra have a loving sibling relationship and long for a family where they will be together!

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.