Fried Peach Pies

Ingredients:

2 cups dried peaches

2 cups water

1 cup Sugar

1 lemon zested and juiced

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp fresh ginger

1 tsp coriander

1 oz butter

1 tsp salt

Dough:

1/2 cup shortening

3 cups AP flour

1 cup milk

1 1/2 tbsp baking powder

1/2 tbsp salt



Directions:

Preheat peanut oil to 375 degrees Fahrenheit

For the filling, simply place all ingredients into a heavy bottomed pot, bring to a boil, and then reduce to a simmer.

Simmer the peaches until the liquid is almost all absorbed, let cool and reserve to use to fill the pies.

For the dough, add the salt and baking powder to the flour, then, cut the shortening into the flour, until the size of the shortening resembles that of a pea.

Add the milk to the flour and bring it together to form a dough.

Divide the dough into 8 equal portions and roll out into circles, roughly a 1/4" thick.

Apply egg wash to the edges, add filling to the center of the dough, and then fold over and crimp with a fork to seal the edges.

Fry the pies until golden brown and then rest on paper towels to absorb any extra grease.

Dust the pies with powdered sugar, or apply a doughnut style glaze to the pies once cooled slightly.

