20 things to do in the Birmingham area during spring break

Spring Break is quickly approaching and now is the perfect time to get out and explore the Birmingham area.

We have compiled a list of 20 things to do, including a number of free and educational activities.

Alabama Sports Hall of Fame

The Alabama Sports Hall of fame opened on Aug. 14, 1967. There is over 5,000 sports artifacts displayed in the 33,000 square foot building!

Fun fact: Within ESPN’s list of the "Top 100 Athletes of the Century," 5 of the top 15 are in the ASHOF. That includes Jesse Owens, Hank Aaron, Joe Louis, Willie Mays and Carl Lewis.

Hours: Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Ticket information: Adults $5 Senior Citizens (60+) $4 Students $3 Family $14 Groups of 10 or more get $1 off each admission ticket.



Alabama Theatre

The Alabama Theatre was built in 1927 by Paramount Studios as an Alabama showcase for Paramount films.

Each year the Theatre hosts over 300 events attended by a half million Birmingham area citizens.

Ticket prices depend on which event you plan to attend and your seating.

To purchase tickets, click here

Barber Motorsports

The Barber Motorsports Park is an 880 acre, multi-purpose racing facility that opened in 2003.

They are home to the world's largest motorcycle museum.

Museum Hours: April 1st - Sept. 30th Monday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday: Noon - 6 p.m. Oct. 1st - March 31st Monday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday: Noon - 5 p.m.

Museum Tickets: Adults: $15 Children ages 4-12 $10 Children 3 and under free



Birmingham Museum of Art

The Birmingham Museum of Art houses a diverse collection of more than 27,000 paintings, sculpture, prints, drawings, and decorative arts dating from ancient to modern times.

Hours: Tuesday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday: Noon - 5 p.m.

Tickets: General Museum admission is free.

Birmingham Zoo

The Birmingham Zoo has approximately 900 animals of 230 species on 122 acres.

Hours: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily

Tickets: Adults $17 Children ages 2 - 12 $12 Senior Citizens (65+) $14 Military $14 Admission is half price every Tuesday

To see their daily activities, click here.

Botanical Gardens

Hours: Everyday from dawn until dusk

Admission: Free

Free parking

To see some of their upcoming events, click here.

Birmingham Civil Right Institute

The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute hopes to enlighten each generation about civil and human rights

Hours: Sunday: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tickets: Adults $15 Senior Citizens (65+) $5 College students (with ID) $6 Youth (grades 4-12 living in Jefferson Co.) Free Youth (grades 4-12 living outside Jefferson Co.) $5 Children (grade 3 and younger) Free

Sundays are first-come, first served for everyone. Individuals and small groups (25 or less) are donation only.

Do It Yourself Crafts

Paint your own pottery and more, with no studio fees and no reservations required!

Hours: Monday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday Noon - 5 p.m.

Prices are all-inclusive and vary depending on the project you choose

For more information, click here.

Iron City

Iron City is a general admission standing room venue with the option to upgrade your viewing experience by reserving a table in the mezzanine.

Their schedule of events is constantly changing and ticket prices depend on which artist is playing.

To check out upcoming events and purchase tickets, click here.

Lyric Theater

The Lyric Theatre is one of few theatres still existing today that was specifically designed to maximize the acoustics and close seating needed for vaudeville shows.

Events and constantly being added and ticket price depends on your event.

To see upcoming performances and check on ticket information, click here.

McWane Science Center

The McWane Science Center gives you a chance to learn science hands on!

Hours: Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday Noon - 6 p.m.

Admission: Adventure Hall Only Adults $13 Kids ages 2-12 $9 Senior Citizens (65+) $12 IMAX Only Adults $9 Kids ages 2-12 $8 Senior Citizens (65+) $8 Combo Ticket Adults $18 Kids age 2-12 $13 Senior Citizens (65+) $16



Birmingham Negro Southern League Museum

The Negro Southern League was created in 1920 by a group of African-American businessmen and baseball enthusiasts

Hours: Tuesday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. (Tour Tuesday) Wednesday - Friday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday Noon - 5 p.m.

Admission is free

Oak Mountain State Park

If you love camping, mountain biking and hiking then Oak Mountain State Park is the place for you!

Park hours: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

To book a reservation online, click here.

Railroad Park

Railroad Park is a 19 acre green space in downtown Birmingham that celebrates the industrial and artistic heritage of Birmingham.

Hours: 7 a.m. - 11 p.m. daily

Entry is free but they do welcome donations

To learn about each event going on at the park, click here.

Red Mountain Park

If you are looking for adventure, head over to Red Mountain Park! They offer guided treetop courses, 15 miles of hiking trails, a dog park and more!

The park is open daily from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The adventure area does require payment and reservations are required.

To learn more about RMP's Adventure Area, click here.

Ruffner Mountain Park

Ruffner Mountain is a 1,040 acre urban nature preserve.

Hours: Open Tuesday - Sunday

Trails are free and open to the public

To learn more about Ruffner Mountain or for trail maps, click here.

Sloss Furnace

Sloss Furnaces was once the largest manufacturer of pig iron in the world and still looks just like it did in the late 19th century.

Hours: Tuesday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday Noon - 4 p.m.

The museum is free to enter during normal business hours.

They also offer guided school tours where students can take home their own piece of cast iron art. For more information on their field trips, click here.

Southern Museum of Flight

The Southern Museum of Flight is a 75,000 square foot facility with over 100 aircraft. They also have engines, models, artifacts, photographs and paintings! Its the perfect place for any future aviator or someone who just loves planes!

Hours: Tuesday - Saturday 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Admission: Adults $7 Student/Senior Citizen $6 Active military & families are free Annual museum family memberships are &65 Discounted group rates are available.

To learn more about the museum, click here.

Topgolf

Topgolf is one of Birmingham's newest attractions! You can eat, drink and play with all of your friends!

Hours: Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 12 a.m. Friday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 2 a.m. Sunday 9 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Prices: Open - Noon: $25 per hour per bay Noon - 5 p.m. $35 per hour per bay 5 p.m. - close $45 per hour per bay

Up to 6 players are allowed per bay.

Vulcan Park & Museum

Vulcan, the Roman god of fire and forge, watches over all of Birmingham as a symbol of the city’s iron origins.

Hours: Museum: Monday - Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Observation Tower: Monday - Sunday 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Daily Admission Rates 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (plus tax) Adult $6 Seniors (65+)/ Military $5 Children ages 5 - 12 $4 Children under 4 are free

Evening admission rates 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. (plus tax) All ages 5 and up $4 Children under 4 are free



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.