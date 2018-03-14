Students across the area participate in National School Walkout Day

It has been exactly one month since 17 people were shot and killed at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. It honor the victims, March 14th is National School Walkout Day.

Thousands of teachers and students across America participated in the 17 minute walkout, one minute for each victim.

At Huffman High School, students added an extra minute to honor the life of Courtlin Arrington who was shot and killed on March 7th.

MORE: Person officially charged in death of 17-year-old Huffman HS student

"We were out there for the Florida victims, as many schools were. But, we were also out there for one of our own. And I think that was the hardest part," says Huffman senior DeCarlos Bates.

Several students at Vestavia Hills High School joined in the walkout. Students gathered on the baseball field at 10 a.m. We are told the students on the field are supporting gun rights legislation. Other students also carried signs supporting arming their teachers.

At The Alabama School of Fine Arts, there was a heavy police presence as students lined the outside wall in downtown Birmingham. That wall is alongside Richard Arrington Junior Boulevard. Our crews on the scene spotted about five police patrol units.

Oak Grove High School is pushing an alternative. School officials are asking their students to "Walk Up, Not Out." They are asking for students to walk up to the kid who sits quietly in the corner and say hello.

We reached out to Shelby County schools for their provisions when it comes to students participating.

The school system says, "We do not plan to punish students or teachers who choose to participate. We have an organized event planned at Chelsea High School today."

Students and faculty are told they can walk up to a teacher or staff or walk up to anyone. The main purpose is to say something nice.

In Etowah County, students walked out at Etowah High School. The superintendent tells us the school held an emergency drill at the same time as the walkout so everyone left the building.

If you would like to share your photos of a walkout at your school, email them to AllWBRCNewstip@wbrc.com

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.