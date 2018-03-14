Birmingham NWS, AIDB provide weather safety videos for deaf, hearing impaired community

The Birmingham National Weather Service (NWS) Office and the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind have teamed up to provide weather safety videos with sign language interpreting for the deaf and hearing impaired community. These videos are also equipped with captioning. This is being done as part of an increased effort by NWS to reach citizens who may be part of a more vulnerable population during potentially severe weather events.

Here's an example of one of their videos. That particular video is also part of another increased emphasis by the NWS for the public to be aware of their location.

Put simply, know where you live and, of course, during our upcoming busy travel seasons, know the area where you're traveling in the event of severe weather watches or warnings.

