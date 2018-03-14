Man injured after unknown liquid thrown on him in Tuscaloosa; suspect arrested

Hunter Ryan Washburne is charged with assault and is being held in the Tuscaloosa Co. Jail (Source: Tuscaloosa PD)

A man has chemical burns to his face and body after some type of liquid was thrown on him in Tuscaloosa during an argument.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at a home in the 400 block of 26th Street East.

The victim told police he was leaving the house and when he went back to get his phone he got into an argument with 21-year-old Hunter Ryan Washburne.

Police say Washburne threw liquid on the victim, causing burns.

The victim was taken to DCH and then airlifted to UAB.

Medical personnel told investigators the victim may lose one of his eyes due to the burns.

Washburne is charged with assault and is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with a $30,000 bond.

It is not known at this time exactly what type of chemical was used.

