Jill: After Thursday morning, temperatures take a nice turn upwards

A cool, breezy and sunny day is ahead. Temperatures will warm into the lower and middle 50s.



A FIRST ALERT for another round of freezing temperatures on Thursday morning. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect between midnight and 9 a.m. Temperatures turn around nicely though on Thursday afternoon and rise well into the 60s.



On Friday, our next rain maker raises chances to 40 percent during the afternoon and evening hours to the west of I-65 and only slight to the east. Temperatures start off in the 40s and reach about 70 degrees during the afternoon hours.



Scattered showers and storms remain possible on Friday night and into Saturday morning. New data suggests the first round of chances exiting southeast by 10 a.m., which means a good chance for dry weather during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.



It looks like another round of rain and storms returns late on Saturday evening and into Sunday, especially south of I-20. Temperatures will remain on the warmer than normal side through Monday.



It looks wet and stormy to start on Monday, but it’s too early to know if storms will be strong.



Turning cooler on Tuesday and Wednesday but temperatures will not be too extreme.



