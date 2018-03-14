REPORT: Kermit Davis to be named Ole Miss basketball coach

Ole Miss is searching for two new basketball coaches to call The Pavilion home. It appears that the Rebels have found their replacement for Andy Kennedy.

ESPN's Jeff Goodman reported that Kermit Davis is expected to be the next Rebs head coach. The Leakesville native has led Middle Tennessee to 394 wins, three NCAA Tournaments, and two NITs in 16 seasons. Kermit was in the spotlight in 2016 for upsetting Michigan State as a 15 seed in March Madness. The Blue Raiders won games in the 2016 and 2017 NCAA Tournaments.

Ole Miss is expected to hire Middle Tennessee State coach Kermit Davis, source told ESPN. Official announcement expected later this week. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 14, 2018

According to sources, deal got pushed over the finish line Sunday when another school pursued Davis. He’s expected to bring two MTSU assistants with him. Rest of staff is unclear but could include former LSU coach John Brady. https://t.co/b6YEjDINht — Neal McCready (@NealMcCready) March 14, 2018

Kermit is no stranger to SEC basketball. He played at Mississippi State from 1980-1982 and started his coaching career as a Bulldog assistant from 1983-1984. He was an assistant at LSU under John Brady from 1997-2002.

Davis' first head coaching job was in the MACJC. He was hired at Southwest in 1984, the then 24 year old was the youngest junior college coach in the country. Davis led the Bears for two seasons, including a 22-win campaign in 1986.

