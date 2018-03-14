Ole Miss basketball makes it official with Kermit Davis

Ole Miss is searching for two new basketball coaches to call The Pavilion home. The Rebels have found their replacement for Andy Kennedy.

Kermit Davis was announced as the new men’s head coach Thursday morning. The Leakesville native has led Middle Tennessee to 394 wins, three NCAA Tournaments, and two NITs in 16 seasons. Kermit was in the spotlight in 2016 for upsetting Michigan State as a 15 seed in March Madness. The Blue Raiders won games in the 2016 and 2017 NCAA Tournaments.

According to sources, deal got pushed over the finish line Sunday when another school pursued Davis. He’s expected to bring two MTSU assistants with him. Rest of staff is unclear but could include former LSU coach John Brady. https://t.co/b6YEjDINht — Neal McCready (@NealMcCready) March 14, 2018

He will be introduced Monday afternoon at 5:30pm at The Pavilion. The event is open to the public.

Kermit is no stranger to SEC basketball. He played at Mississippi State from 1980-1982 and started his coaching career as a Bulldog assistant from 1983-1984. He was an assistant at LSU under John Brady from 1997-2002.

Davis' first head coaching job was in the MACJC. He was hired at Southwest in 1984, the then 24 year old was the youngest junior college coach in the country. Davis led the Bears for two seasons, including a 22-win campaign in 1986.

