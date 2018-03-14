Parents of slain Democratic staffer sue Fox News over story

NEW YORK (AP) - The parents of a Democratic National Committee employee who was killed in 2016 have filed a federal lawsuit alleging Fox News exploited the slaying as a "political football."

Joel and Mary Rich allege Fox News, a reporter and a guest commentator used "lies, misrepresentations and half-truths" in a May 16, 2017, article that claimed their son had leaked DNC emails to WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign.

The network removed the week-old story, saying it was not initially subjected to its "high degree of editorial scrutiny."

Seth Rich was killed in what Washington police believe was a random robbery attempt. He was 27 years old.

The report quoted a private investigator suggesting that Seth Rich had some connection to WikiLeaks.

Fox News declined comment citing the pending litigation.

