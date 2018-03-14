Parents of slain Democratic staffer sue Fox News over story - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Parents of slain Democratic staffer sue Fox News over story

NEW YORK (AP) - The parents of a Democratic National Committee employee who was killed in 2016 have filed a federal lawsuit alleging Fox News exploited the slaying as a "political football."

Joel and Mary Rich allege Fox News, a reporter and a guest commentator used "lies, misrepresentations and half-truths" in a May 16, 2017, article that claimed their son had leaked DNC emails to WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign.

The network removed the week-old story, saying it was not initially subjected to its "high degree of editorial scrutiny."

Seth Rich was killed in what Washington police believe was a random robbery attempt. He was 27 years old.

The report quoted a private investigator suggesting that Seth Rich had some connection to WikiLeaks.

Fox News declined comment citing the pending litigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

