Chelsea man dies after being hit by minivan

Chelsea man, 71, dies after being hit by a mini-van. (Source: RAYCOM images)

Alabama State Troopers say a 71-year-old Chelsea man died at UAB Hospital after he was hit by a minivan.

James Fay was walking on a sidewalk around 11 a.m Tuesday, March 13 in the Chelsea Station subdivision when the the driver of the minivan left the road and hit Fay.

The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.