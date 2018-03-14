Slice Pizza & Brewhouse's Veggie Pesto Pizza

Ingredients:

1 15-inch pizza crust, pre-made

1/2 cup pesto

6 oz. feta cheese, crumbled

6 oz. jar artichokes hearts, drained and chopped

1/3 cup hydrated sun-dried tomatoes, sliced

1 cup fresh spinach

1/2 cup grilled red onions

2 cups sliced mushrooms

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 400 F

Spread pesto sauce over crust. Sprinkle on feta cheese. Add artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, red onion and mushrooms

Bake your pesto pizza for 15 minutes or until heated through

