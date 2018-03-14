Slice Pizza & Brewhouse's Veggie Pesto Pizza

Ingredients:
1 15-inch pizza crust, pre-made
1/2 cup pesto
6 oz. feta cheese, crumbled
6 oz. jar artichokes hearts, drained and chopped
1/3 cup hydrated sun-dried tomatoes, sliced
1 cup fresh spinach
1/2 cup grilled red onions
2 cups sliced mushrooms
Directions:
Pre-heat oven to 400 F
Spread pesto sauce over crust. Sprinkle on feta cheese. Add artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, red onion and mushrooms
Bake your pesto pizza for 15 minutes or until heated through
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.