Mickey: A warming trend ahead

After another cold morning, expect highs today to top out in the low 50s.

Winds shouldn't be quite as brisk at 5-10 mph out of the north, under mostly clear skies.

Tonight should be mostly clear with patchy frost, lows near 30 and light winds.

We begin a warming trend tomorrow and through the weekend. Under mostly sunny skies, expect highs in the upper 60s on Thursday. It should be a wonderful day outside.

Friday should start out much milder. Look for temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s under mostly clear skies. Highs should top out in the low 70s Friday. It should be mostly sunny for much of the day. Friday evening brings increasing clouds with a chance of scattered showers.

Look for hit and miss rain showers this weekend with morning temperatures in the 40s to 50s and highs in the 70s.

We may even see some strong storms going into next week. We will have more on that in the coming days, so stay tuned.

