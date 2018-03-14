Shooting death investigation spanning 2 counties underway

Police are conducting an early morning death investigation spanning two counties.

Deputies from Jefferson County and St. Clair Counties are on the scene at a Jefferson Co. home where they've tracked down a person involved in a shooting death.

The shooting death happened early Wednesday morning on Beason Cove Road in Oneonta, but the suspect fled to the Pinson area.

The suspect is in custody and will be transported back to St. Clair County.

This story is developing.

