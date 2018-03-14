Shooting death investigation spanning 2 counties underway

Police are conducting an early morning death investigation spanning two counties.More >>
Police are conducting an early morning death investigation spanning two counties.More >>
After another cold morning, expect highs today to top out in the low 50s. Winds shouldn't be quite as brisk at 5-10 mph out of the north, under mostly clear skies.More >>
After another cold morning, expect highs today to top out in the low 50s. Winds shouldn't be quite as brisk at 5-10 mph out of the north, under mostly clear skies.More >>
The Birmingham City School Board is addressing student safety as it meets for the first time since last week's shooting at Huffman High.More >>
The Birmingham City School Board is addressing student safety as it meets for the first time since last week's shooting at Huffman High.More >>
Birmingham police responded to a wreck on Highway 280 near 21st Avenue North on ramp around 8 pm Tuesday night.More >>
Birmingham police responded to a wreck on Highway 280 near 21st Avenue North on ramp around 8 pm Tuesday night.More >>
Wednesday will be another gorgeous day with a chilly start. Expect temperatures to climb into the mid-50s during the afternoon with few clouds in the forecast. ?More >>
Wednesday will be another gorgeous day with a chilly start. Expect temperatures to climb into the mid-50s during the afternoon with few clouds in the forecast. ?More >>