Man shot to death in St. Clair Co.; Suspect in custody after fleeing to JeffCo

Authorities have identified the victim of an early morning homicide that spanned two counties.

Steven R. Kirchner, 61, was found shot to death in a home on Beason Cove Road in Steele when officers conducted a welfare check.

One person is in custody after police say Kirchner and fled to the Pinson area.

The suspect was transported back to St. Clair County. Investigators are also interviewing possible witnesses.

