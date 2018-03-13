Birmingham City Schools talks safety changes at first meeting since Huffman shooting

The Birmingham City School Board is addressing student safety as it meets for the first time since last week's shooting at Huffman High.



Tuesday, the school board said it’s in the process of purchasing additional metal detectors and emergency door alarms as well as more security cameras for its schools.



City Schools Chief Operations Officer Troy Williams also talked about possibly hiring more school resource officers to patrol schools. It seems more metal detectors will be one of the first things schools will see as the district updates its safety plan.



"Ensuring that our schools are conducting the proper searches and things like that, that we need to do to check for and make sure that we aren't having any weapons or anything brought into our schools,” Williams said.



Right now, the focus is adding some of these security measures to the city's middle and high schools, according to Williams.



We wanted to ask Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring about some of the security changes but she left before the meeting was over.

A city schools’ spokesperson said Dr. Herring was “too exhausted” and didn’t want to talk at the time.



