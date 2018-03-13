FIRST ALERT: Rain chances climb by this weekend

Wednesday will be another gorgeous day with a chilly start. Expect temperatures to climb into the mid-50s during the afternoon with few clouds in the forecast.

A gradual warming trend is forecast toward the end of the week. By Thursday, temperatures will reach the upper 60s. Rain chances are expected to climb on Friday - especially during the evening hours. I'd plan on seeing some rain Friday night.

FIRST ALERT: Rain and thunderstorms return for the weekend. The best chances for rain appear to be on Saturday based on new data. We could see a few thunderstorms, but severe weather is not expected with this setup. The best news is warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the lower 70s. We may be able to escape some rain on Sunday with rain chances around 20-percent. We'll continue to see spotty showers and thunderstorms through early next week with warmer temperatures.

We're watching early next week closely. One model is indicating the possibility of some stormy weather. Another model keeps us drier. Stay close to weather updates through the WBRC First Alert weather app for changes in the forecast.

