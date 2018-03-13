Martial arts studio sees more teachers wanting to learn how to defend themselves

A Trussville martial arts studio is seeing an increase in teachers wanting to learn self-defense techniques.

Instructors said these classes are a safer alternative for teachers who aren't confident with guns.

"We can teach techniques to use for compliance without actually hurting somebody," said Birmingham Academy of Martial Arts Senior Master Heather Potter. "They want to make sure that they are safe not just from outsiders, but sometimes from the students within their own classes."

Potter said she's seeing more teachers in her classes who want to learn how to protect themselves and their students with confidence.

"We've had a lot of teachers recently," she said. "We've done one seminar on location at a school. Then, just this past month in February, we had a Women's Self Defense Seminar here at our school just for teachers."

And with Huffman High School just about ten minutes down the road, Potter said last week's shooting made this self defense training crucial now more than ever.

"It'll hopefully give them a peace of mind and help their own stress level and confidence when they're going into school every day, and having such a burden of having to teach our children and also now protect our children," said Potter.

She said she's not against firearm training, but said these self defense classes are better and safer options for teachers who may not feel comfortable handling a weapon.

"I will tell you, as a woman myself, I don't want to have just one way to defend myself," she said. "And the great thing about my martial arts knowledge is it's not something anyone can take away from me, or that I can forget at home. It is something that's with me wherever I am and I'm able to use."

Birmingham Academy of Martial Arts will have more women's self defense classes in April, and classes for teachers in June and July.

To schedule a class, call (205) 909-3720.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.