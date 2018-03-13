Martial arts studio sees more teachers wanting to learn how to defend themselves

The Birmingham City School Board is addressing student safety as it meets for the first time since last week's shooting at Huffman High.More >>
The Birmingham City School Board is addressing student safety as it meets for the first time since last week's shooting at Huffman High.More >>
Birmingham police responded to a wreck on Highway 280 near 21st Avenue North on ramp around 8 pm Tuesday night.More >>
Birmingham police responded to a wreck on Highway 280 near 21st Avenue North on ramp around 8 pm Tuesday night.More >>
Wednesday will be another gorgeous day with a chilly start. Expect temperatures to climb into the mid-50s during the afternoon with few clouds in the forecast. ?More >>
Wednesday will be another gorgeous day with a chilly start. Expect temperatures to climb into the mid-50s during the afternoon with few clouds in the forecast. ?More >>
A Trussville Martial Arts studio is seeing an increase in teachers wanting to know how to defend themselves.More >>
A Trussville Martial Arts studio is seeing an increase in teachers wanting to know how to defend themselves.More >>
Little Bo Peep lost her sheep - in Homewood! It's definitely not something you see every day. But Tuesday morning, that's exactly what Brian Turner saw.More >>
Little Bo Peep lost her sheep - in Homewood! It's definitely not something you see every day. But Tuesday morning, that's exactly what Brian Turner saw.More >>