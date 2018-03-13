UPDATE: Man with dementia struck and killed on Red Mtn. Expressway

The name of a pedestrian that was struck on Red Mountain Expressway near the 21st Avenue ramp Tuesday night has been released.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identifies the man as Charles Frank Norton of Homewood. He was 67. Norton was taken to UAB after the accident and he later died.

Officers say the driver stopped and his cooperating with police and they don't expect to file any charges.

Authorities say Norton has dementia. His caretakers had come to pick him up from an adult day care program at a Birmingham church, but he didn't want to get in the car and walked away. That caretaker called another caretaker to report he wouldn't get in car. They tracked his wrist watch and he was walking towards Vulcan/Red Mountain, but they were not able to find him.

