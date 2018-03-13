Pedestrian hit on Highway 280, pronounced dead - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Pedestrian hit on Highway 280, pronounced dead

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit on Highway 280 near 21st Avenue North on-ramp around 8 pm Tuesday night. 

Authorities say an unidentified white male was struck by a vehicle.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported him to UAB where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking south in the northbound traffic lanes, 

