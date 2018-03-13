Sheep spotted in Homewood baa-ckyard

Brian Turner took this photo of a sheep in his backyard. (Source: Facebook, Brian Turner)

Little Bo Peep lost her sheep - in Homewood!

It's definitely not something you see every day.

But Tuesday morning, that's exactly what Brian Turner saw.

Turner took this picture outside his home on South Brook Circle early Tuesday morning.

He posted it on Facebook, only to get a lot of laughs and funny sheep puns.

Neighbors couldn't believe it.

"You just wouldn't see farm animals roaming around the streets of Homewood," said neighbor Ethan Gray. "You would think, 'Hey, am I going to see a sheep today?' You don't really think that."

Turner said people commented on his photo and said they have seen the sheep on Alford Avenue and on I-65.

By the time officers got to Turner's house, the sheep had run off.

If you do see the animal, call animal control.

