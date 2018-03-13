JeffCo. health officials to start oral rabies vaccination

Due to recent confirmed cases of rabies in the communities of Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook, and Homewood, the Jefferson County Department of Health is stepping in to do an oral rabies vaccination.



Since 2015, there have been 12 confirmed animal rabies cases in those Jefferson County communities.

The ORV’s are small fishmeal polymers that the animals can digest the contents of and become immune to the disease.



The vaccines target mainly animals in the wild like raccoons, foxes, skunks, and coyotes.

"It's very effective. We were baiting in this area up to 2010 and between 2010 and 2015 we did not have any positive rabies specimens," said J.C. Andrews, Environmental Program Supervisor for the Jefferson County Department of Health.



Officials say if your pets digest them, they might have an upset stomach but won’t have any long-lasting effects.



If you see any ORV’s and handle them, be sure to use gloves and wash your hands afterwards.



The vaccine will be spread across wooded areas beginning March 20th.



