Family, friends remember 18-year-old father killed Monday

Rodrick Little heard about a body being found on Slayden Avenue Monday morning.



But Tuesday, when he learned it was his friend, 18-year-old Jacari Maddox, he couldn’t believe it.



“I'm kind of in like, this shocked feeling. I really don't know how I can take this,” Little said Tuesday afternoon, still reeling.



Little went to high school with Maddox and considered him like a little brother.



The two were in the same fraternity, grew up in the same community.



“He was the last one I would have thought this happened to. But to see it on Facebook and know someone killed him, yeah, it's a lot of loved ones hurting.”



Maddox's family describes him as a sweet, happy young man who had just turned his life around and was headed to the military.

He had four children. And as his family focuses on them now, they also believe they know the person responsible for Maddox's death.



Rodrick Little and his friends reflect on happy times with the young man and share advice to others as they pray for direction.



“Stay with positive people. People that you want to see grow up, see yourself growing up,” Little says. “Be around maturity. Be around good people, positive people. Good vibes only--no negativity because this right here is not what you want to see and not what you want to feel.”

