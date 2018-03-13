School walkouts planned for Wednesday

A national school walkout is planned for Wednesday at 10:00 am across the country.



Organizers say it’s “to protest Congress’ inaction to do more than tweet thoughts and prayers in response to gun violence plaguing our schools and neighborhoods.”

In Central Alabama, several school systems are planning to allow students to participate while others believe it could be problematic.



Birmingham City Schools are not only allowing students to walkout, but they are making the recent shooting at Huffman High School part of it as they honor the victim.



"We will not only honor the 17 lives in the shooting in Parkland, Florida but, we will also take an additional minute to honor the life of Courtlin Arrington,” said Birmingham Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring, in a press conference last week. "We will move from 17 minutes to 18 minutes in her honor.”

The walkouts were slated to last 17 minutes, one minute for each victim at Parkland.

In Shelby County, school administrators are working with students to organize walkouts.



The Alabama School of Fine Arts says students can participate if they choose.

"Jefferson County is supportive of the idea that we need to bring to the public's attention that something needs to be done about certain gun laws that have exposed kids to being targets," said Dr. Craig Pouncey, Jefferson County Superintendent.



However, Pouncey said the system is not in favor of the walkout itself.

"We thought that would further expose our children in the event that there was some crazy in the community trying to make a statement about something,” he said.



Instead Pouncey has told principals to set aside some time for assemblies of some sorts in a more controlled environment.



School officials in Hoover also did something similar. The system's two high schools held programs Tuesday to remember the lives lost.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.