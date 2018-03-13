New company in Woodstock draws applause and new prospects

A ceremonial ribbon cutting at MollerTech drew applause in Woodstock Tuesday.



But it's the new jobs the company is expected to create in Bibb County and the surrounding area that have people excited.



"And help Alabamians create futures not just for themselves, but for their families," Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield told a crowd inside the plant.



Around 50 people already work for the German automotive parts supplier.



Company President Steve Jordan said they hope to hire another 170.



"Everyone is a skilled employee to us. From operators to technicians, process technicians, engineers, supervisors. We have a whole range and what we found so far, we've taken on some operators and they've grown into some higher positions in the company," Jordan added.



The business will make interior parts for the next generation of Mercedes Benz SUV's.



"As a rural community, the economic impact of this project will be felt for many, many years in Bibb County," Birmingham Business Alliance Chairman Lee Smith went on to say.



People interested in applying for jobs with MollerTech can log onto AIDT.edu/jobs. Search for MollerTech and type in your information. You'll get a letter from AIDT for an invitation. Later, there will be a second letter for a two-week training course where they will test your qualifications.



