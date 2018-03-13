Former Moundville Court Clerk arrested for theft

Agents with the State Bureau of Investigation arrested former Moundville Municipal Court Clerk Rhonda Wilson Monday on charges of theft and use of position/office for personal gain.



"Basically, what we found out is that there was some discrepancies and we investigated those discrepancies to figure out what happened," according to Jason Ward with the State Bureau of Investigation.



Authorities accused Wilson of stealing more than $134,000.



Her arrest is the result of an audit showing that amount missing from the municipal court from February 14, of 2012 to February of 2018.



Court records show Moundville Police asked for help from state investigators once the audit was finished.



Moundville Mayor Tony Lester declined to comment and referred WBRC to the city attorney who didn't return our calls for comment.



But resident Lott Cannon is upset something like this could have happened.



"Anytime funds are used inappropriately, I feel it's wrong. I mean it's certainly not right," Cannon expressed.



Wilson was booked into the Hale County Jail on bonds of $30,000.



It's not clear if she's bonded out of jail yet.



