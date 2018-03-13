ALDOT asks drivers to follow speed limit at malfunction junction

Malfunction junction seems to change daily but according to drivers, one thing is not changing at all and that is people's speed.

The speed limit is 40 miles per hour.

ALDOT says they have the speed limit set at 40 for a reason. It is not just to protect their workers. It’s to protect everyone on the roadways.



Clay Ingram with AAA says, “four out of five injuries and deaths happen in construction zones happen to the drivers or the passengers of the vehicles".

It is so important to slow down and pay attention because Waymon Benifield, ALDOT Safety Coordinator, says they are constantly moving equipment and have workers on site so you constantly need to be prepared to react in case something happens. “So don’t follow too closely because you may have to stop suddenly,” Benifield explains.



“When you have a situation like we had at malfunction junction where the construction areas are forever changing from day to day to week to week, you might think you know where the lane changes are or the lane closures are but then again it changes from day to day week to week. So you have to slow down so you have to be prepared for new changes, new issues,” Ingram states.



Also plan ahead. If it's been a while since you've been on malfunction junction, give yourself some extra time, expect changes, and most importantly slow down.



