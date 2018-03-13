Crimson Tide prepare for first NCAA Tournament since 2012

Alabama head coach Avery Johnson and players Dazon Ingram and John Petty spoke to the media Tuesday before the Crimson Tide boarded the plane to head to Pittsburgh to play in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

No. 9 Alabama will play No. 8 Virginia Tech Thursday night at 8:20pm in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.



Alabama is 19-15 on the season after winning two games in the SEC Tournament this past weekend in St. Louis, Missouri.

Coach Johnson gave an update on the condition of Donta Hall. The star forward is currently day-to-day after suffering a concussion against Auburn in the SEC Tournament last week.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.