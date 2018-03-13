Packers release WR Jordy Nelson after 10 seasons - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Packers release WR Jordy Nelson after 10 seasons

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers is losing his most prolific receiver but might be getting an upgrade at tight end.

The Green Bay Packers released veteran Jordy Nelson, the third-leading receiver in franchise history and one of Rodgers' top targets.

The Packers announced the move Tuesday, a day before teams can begin to sign free agents.

Nelson had 550 receptions and 69 touchdown catches in 10 seasons in Green Bay. But his production declined last season with Rodgers sidelined much of the year by a collarbone injury.

First-year general manager Brian Gutekunst called Nelson "one of the great Packers who played here. He's everything you want a pro to be - and he'll be missed.

"I think Jordy is a really good player, and you certainly don't want to let him walk out the door. But this is a big puzzle, and there's kind of limitations. You can't keep everybody. As we went through this, we thought this was in our best interest. The best interest for our team moving forward."

Asked if the Packers offered Nelson the opportunity to come back in 2018 at a reduced salary, Gutekunst said, "There were a lot of discussions that went on. In fairness to him, we won't get into those kind of discussions."

Nelson, who turns 33 in May, was scheduled to earn $10.25 million this season and carry a salary-cap number of $12.52 million.

In a post on his Instagram account, Rodgers wrote that it was "hard to find the right words today to express what '87' means to me. No teammate exemplified what it means to be a Packer quite like him. From living in (Green Bay) full time, his incredible contributions to the city, state, and region, to his consistent, reliable play on the field. Definitely a sad day and the toughest part of this business."

Asked if he talked to Rodgers about the decision, Gutekunst replied, "Talked to Aaron afterward. Had a conversation with him afterward, but not before."

Nelson had 53 catches for 482 yards and six scores in 2017, a year after winning Comeback Player of the Year honors. He had 97 catches on 1,257 yards and a league-best 14 touchdowns in 2016, rebounding from a knee injury that sidelined him the previous season.

Rodgers and Nelson had a chemistry built over their time as two of the longest-tenured Packers.

Nelson's release figures to foreshadow more moves for the Packers, who could use an upgrade at tight end. Jimmy Graham is one of the top free agents available on the market.

The Packers have Lance Kendricks at tight end, but Richard Rodgers is due to become a free agent.

Davante Adams, who has emerged as the No. 1 receiver, signed a contract extension last year. Randall Cobb remains on the roster, while Ty Montgomery might be used in more of a hybrid role after playing running back exclusively in an injury-plagued 2017 season.

___

More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Imported guard dogs deployed as part of US wolf-sheep study

    Imported guard dogs deployed as part of US wolf-sheep study

    Saturday, March 10 2018 2:17 PM EST2018-03-10 19:17:57 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-03-14 04:15:01 GMT
    (Julie Young/U.S. Department of Agriculture via AP). In this 2013 photo provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture a Kangal dog greets Ben Hofer of the Hutterite Rockport Colony near Pendroy, Mont. Nearly 120 dogs from three large breeds perfected ...(Julie Young/U.S. Department of Agriculture via AP). In this 2013 photo provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture a Kangal dog greets Ben Hofer of the Hutterite Rockport Colony near Pendroy, Mont. Nearly 120 dogs from three large breeds perfected ...
    Federal scientists say a four-study involving nearly 120 guard dogs imported from Europe and Asia found they do well protecting sheep from wolves and better than traditional guard dogs deterring coyotes.More >>
    Federal scientists say a four-study involving nearly 120 guard dogs imported from Europe and Asia found they do well protecting sheep from wolves and better than traditional guard dogs deterring coyotes.More >>

  • Fertility-clinic breakdowns baffle experts, upset couples

    Fertility-clinic breakdowns baffle experts, upset couples

    Monday, March 12 2018 5:52 PM EDT2018-03-12 21:52:57 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-03-14 04:14:53 GMT
    (Ash family photo via AP). This undated photo shows Amber and Elliott Ash holding son, Ethan. The Ash's have filed a class action lawsuit against University Hospitals in Cleveland after its fertility clinic in suburban Cleveland discovered a storage ta...(Ash family photo via AP). This undated photo shows Amber and Elliott Ash holding son, Ethan. The Ash's have filed a class action lawsuit against University Hospitals in Cleveland after its fertility clinic in suburban Cleveland discovered a storage ta...
    Simultaneous refrigeration failures at two fertility clinics in San Francisco and suburban Cleveland have damaged or destroyed potentially thousands of frozen eggs and embryos in the biggest such loss on record in...More >>
    Simultaneous refrigeration failures at two fertility clinics in San Francisco and suburban Cleveland have damaged or destroyed potentially thousands of frozen eggs and embryos in the biggest such loss on record in the U.S.More >>

  • National Geographic acknowledges past racist coverage

    National Geographic acknowledges past racist coverage

    Monday, March 12 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-03-12 23:21:07 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-03-14 04:14:50 GMT
    National Geographic magazine acknowledges its past racist coverage of the world in its April issue about race.More >>
    National Geographic magazine acknowledges its past racist coverage of the world in its April issue about race.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly