Auburn Tigers have last practice before leaving for NCAA Tournament

Tuesday was the final practice inside Auburn Arena for the Tigers before getting off to the NCAA Tournament. Head Coach Bruce Pearl said Monday's practice was "light" and Tuesday would be "full go." After watching several minutes of practice, it was evident the Tigers weren't holding anything back.

"We're not playing good enough going into this Tournament to win right now, we're not," Pearl said. "We have got to get some things established in practice and we just have to take the risks at this point against the seven guys, cause we're not good enough right now to go play and win a game in the tournament."

Coach Pearl stressed the emphasis of this regional and how any one (4,5,12,13) could advance.

"Any one of these four teams is truly capable of advancing," he said. "We have eight guys that can play and all eight guys need to be able to step their games up in order to be able to advance."

When taking on #13 College of Charleston on Friday night in the Midwest Regional, Coach Pearl expressed the level of difficulty they can present.

"It's all about matchups for them," he said. "They have three players that can 1-on-1 go by you anytime. They put their guys in space and they go to work. Our ability to defend is going to be really key to be able to advance. My guys are always going to be pretty loose, I'm always going to be on edge. That's just how we roll. I'm the same for Barry as I am for an NCAA Tournament game, as I am for Kentucky."

"My guys are always gonna be pretty loose, I'm gonna be pretty on edge. That's the way we roll. We've got 8 guys that can play and all 8 guys need to be able to step our games up in order to be able to advance." - Bruce Pearl. @AuburnMBB #WDE @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/HT4TGr2wjp — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) March 13, 2018

Four is the second highest seed for this Auburn basketball team. They were #1 in 1999 and #5 in 1984. This is their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2003.

The game against College of Charleston tips off at 6:30 CT on TruTV.

WATCH @AuburnMBB HC Bruce Pearl greets fans at the reverse Tiger Walk before taking off for the NCAA Tournament. "I've got one thing to say, WE ARE TWO WINS AWAY FROM THE SWEET 16!" #WDE @wsfa12news (Tigers play on Friday) pic.twitter.com/YMMMPHGmCg — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) March 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.