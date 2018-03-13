Auburn Tigers have last practice before leaving for NCAA Tournament

The South Carolina Gamecocks are officially in! For the seventh consecutive year, Dawn Staley and her squad will compete in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.More >>
Mississippi State achieved another milestone in a historic 2017-18 season.More >>
Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.More >>
Tuesday was the final practice inside Auburn Arena for the Tigers before getting off to the NCAA Tournament.More >>
Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.More >>
Daniel Gafford had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas to its sixth win in seven games with a 91-82 victory over No. 14 Auburn on Tuesday night.More >>
Auburn's annual Pro Day will be take place Friday, March 9th.More >>
Perhaps the Auburn Tigers most gifted athlete in 2017, the Huntsville native showed his drive and his heart throughout the season.More >>
How talented is former Auburn defensive back Carlton Davis? He’s so talented that one report has him claiming to be the best DB in the draft.More >>
A long, lean kicker with a perfect NFL body, former Auburn star Daniel Carlson has NFL success written all over him.More >>
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts paid off an Iron Bowl bet he made with Charles Barkley on Thursday, but he added his own little twist at the end.More >>
When the basketball coaches from the Southeastern Conference release their All-SEC team, it’s a big deal to players and coaches - it’s an even bigger deal if you are a coach and you feel as if your players have been snubbed.More >>
SEC coaches have selected Tennessee forward Grant Williams is the Southeastern Conference player of the year and Volunteers coach Rick Barnes is the coach of the year.More >>
