Loaded Chili Cheeseburger

Ingredients:

1 Potato Bun

.5 tablespoon Caramelized Onions

2 slices American Cheese

2 Angus Burger Patties

.75oz Chili

4 oz Fries

.75 oz Cheese Sauce

pinch of Salt + Pepper

Directions:

Pre-heat grill or pan to medium-high heat

Place patties on grill

Season patties with salt & pepper

Cook each side of patty for about 2 minutes

Melt one slice of your favorite cheese on top of each patty

Add chili to the top bun

Place fries into a small container. Drizzle cheese sauce onto the top of the fries

Then flip cheese fries onto the chili

Place the angus burger patties on the bottom bun

Neatly fold each bun together

