Editorial Feedback: Pivot Point

The following comments were generated from an editorial by WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Thursday, March 22, 2018:

Our editorial commenting on guns in schools following the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida and here at home in Birmingham at Huffman High prompted the following feedback posted on our WBRC FOX6 News station Facebook page and emails sent directly to me.

Here is just a sampling:

Edna responded, “Everything seems to point to what to do with guns and people who carry guns and the focus is all wrong. What the focus should be on is ‘old school.’ Years ago, when I went to school, every morning before class the Pledge of Allegiance was repeated, the Bible was read, and prayer was said. This teaches respect to the students.”

Here’s what Brenda had to say, “The loss of this beautiful girl (in Birmingham) with such potential is a terrible thing. I grieve for her family. I hope this tragic event doesn’t lead to more people calling for bans for guns. The gun isn’t the problem.”

Lastly, Winford shared this, “Why do we have a group of people that think a gun is the answer? Ask the parents, if you can find them. I was raised around guns all my life. I was also taught that they are a tool for obtaining food, and for target practice. So were my sons. So were my grandchildren. What are my qualifications for this opinion? I spent 20 years, on active duty, in the Army as an Infantryman. Limited experience, I know.”

