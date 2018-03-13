Jill: Freezing temperature threat persists

Temperatures will remain below normal the next few days. Tuesday afternoon the temperatures will reach the middle and upper 50s, but the wind will make it feel cooler. At least we will get to enjoy lots of sunshine!



A FIRST ALERT for freezing temperatures overnight. A FREEZE WARNING and a FROST ADVISORY go into effect at midnight and linger through 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Be sure to protect and cover plants tonight.



Sunny, breezy and only warming into the lower and middle 50s on Wednesday.



A FIRST ALERT for another round of freezing temperatures on Thursday morning. A FREEZE WATCH is in effect. Temperatures turn around nicely though on Thursday afternoon and rise well into the 60s.

On Friday, there’s a chance for a few showers, but the coverage doesn’t look too extreme and will be intermittent throughout the day. Temperatures start off around 40 degrees and warm into the 70s by the afternoon.



St. Patrick’s Day starts off with higher rain chances than later in the day and temperatures look mild.



It will be a little cooler and drier on Sunday.



Warmer than normal air lingers through Monday and then our next system swings through late Monday and into Tuesday, which will knock back temperatures a bit.



