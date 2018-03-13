Former attorney for inmate scheduled for execution asks SCOTUS to issue stay

The former attorney for an inmate scheduled to die Thursday has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene by ordering a stay of execution, claiming that he was too mentally ill to ask to be put to death.

Michael Eggers, who was sentenced to death in Walker County in the 2000 choking death of Bennie Francis Murray, said he would rather die than to be represented by his former lawyer, John Palombi.

Palombi says that Egger suffers from delusions and paranoia, which make him too sick to ask to be executed or to fire his attorneys.

“There is a human aspect to all this," he said. "Michael is very sick and we have dealt with that for almost five years in representing him."

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Eggers was competent enough to drop his appeals and fire his attorneys.

His execution date was set for March 15, but Palombi says that the court made that decision "armed with misinformation."

"This Court has not considered the merits of the question of when a petitioner may discharge counsel and waive appeals and the interplay of that question with a petitioner who has unequivocally wanted to represent himself in the process," Palombi stated in the stay application.

If Eggers is executed Thursday, it will be the first execution in Alabama since the state failed to execute Doyle Hamm in February.

Hamm's attorney, Bernard E. Harcourt, had sought to stop the lethal injection, arguing that lymphoma, drug use and hepatitis C have compromised Hamm's veins so bad, lethal injection would be difficult and unconstitutionally cruel.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.