Birmingham police looking for armed bank robbery suspect

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Birmingham police are looking for the man who robbed the Servis 1st Bank on Richard Arrington Jr, Blvd. (Source: Birmingham PD) Birmingham police are looking for the man who robbed the Servis 1st Bank on Richard Arrington Jr, Blvd. (Source: Birmingham PD)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are looking for a bank robbery suspect who was armed with a gun.

Police say around 9:05 Tuesday morning a black male came into the Servis 1st Bank on Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd 
and got away with some cash.

The suspect is 5’5” to 5’6” tall. He has a slim build and was wearing a dark suit and a newsboy cap.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777  

