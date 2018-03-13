Birmingham police looking for armed bank robbery suspect

Birmingham police are looking for the man who robbed the Servis 1st Bank on Richard Arrington Jr, Blvd. (Source: Birmingham PD)

Birmingham police are looking for a bank robbery suspect who was armed with a gun.

Police say around 9:05 Tuesday morning a black male came into the Servis 1st Bank on Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd

and got away with some cash.

The suspect is 5’5” to 5’6” tall. He has a slim build and was wearing a dark suit and a newsboy cap.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777

