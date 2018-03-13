AP Sources: Chiefs agree to deals with Watkins, Hitchens - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

AP Sources: Chiefs agree to deals with Watkins, Hitchens

By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to deals with wide receiver Sammy Watkins and linebacker Anthony Hitchens, filling two of their biggest needs in free agency, two people familiar with the negotiations tell The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the signings, along with several other moves made by Kansas City, do not become official until the start of the new league year Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Watkins intends to sign a $48 million, three-year contract with $30 million in guarantees after spending last season with the Los Angeles Rams. He was the fourth overall pick of the Buffalo Bills, where he spent the first three seasons of his career.

Hitchens agreed to a five-year deal that The Kansas City Star reported will be worth about $9 million per year. He spent his first four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

