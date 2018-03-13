First Alert Update: Sunshine today, with more near freezing temps overnight; showers return on Friday

WHAT TO EXPECT TODAY: Spring is officially seven days away but we are still experiencing the big chill across Alabama. Temperatures are starting off in the near freezing range this morning and I’m expecting a nice recovery, with highs in the middle 50s.

The sky will be mostly sunny today and remain clear overnight as high pressure strengthens to our southwest. This will bring a light northerly breeze overnight, with lows near freezing and patchy frost. A reinforcing shot of colder air will settle in tomorrow, so it’s going to feel chilly, with highs struggling to break out of the upper 40s in some areas. The good news is that the sky will remain sunny on Wednesday.



FIRST ALERT FOR SHOWERS ON FRIDAY: The weather will remain nice and sunny on Thursday however a south flow will bring increasing clouds, with a chance for a few scattered showers on Friday. Forecast data suggests the better chance for showers will be over northern locations. Temperatures will also make a nice recovery on Friday, with highs in the low 70s.



ST. PATRICKS DAY WEEKEND: A front will bring a good chance for showers early on Saturday and this wet weather is expected to slowly impact the area from north to south during the day on Saturday. So, there is a chance many areas could catch a break in the rain for the afternoon.

I’m expecting a slight cool down Saturday night and into the morning hours on Sunday as this system stalls over the state. We will have another temperature recovery by late Monday and we need to keep a close eye on this system for the potential for stronger storms early next week. We will continue to fine tune our forecast as new data arrives. I will also update our forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.



