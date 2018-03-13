First Alert Update: Sunshine today, with more near freezing temps overnight; showers return on Friday

Birmingham police are looking for a bank robbery suspect who was armed with a gun.More >>
Birmingham police are looking for a bank robbery suspect who was armed with a gun.More >>
Tuscaloosa police confirm to WBRC a person killed in a crash Monday on Jack Warner Parkway was out on bond for a murder charge.More >>
Tuscaloosa police confirm to WBRC a person killed in a crash Monday on Jack Warner Parkway was out on bond for a murder charge.More >>
WHAT TO EXPECT TODAY: Springs if officially seven days away but we are still experiencing the big chill across Alabama. Temperatures are starting off in the near freezing range this morning and I’m expecting a nice recovery, with highs in the middle 50s. The sky will be mostly sunny today and remain clear overnight as high pressure strengthens to our southwest. This will bring a light northerly breeze overnight, with lows near freezing and pat...More >>
WHAT TO EXPECT TODAY: Springs if officially seven days away but we are still experiencing the big chill across AlabamaMore >>
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at a Bessemer motel overnight.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at a Bessemer motel overnight.More >>
Bama Carry, an Alabama guns rights group, feels pressure from groups like the National Rifle Association may be causing President Trump to back down from his comments about raising the age to 21 to buy certain firearms.More >>
Bama Carry, an Alabama guns rights group, feels pressure from groups like the National Rifle Association may be causing President Trump to back down from his comments about raising the age to 21 to buy certain firearms.More >>